WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,177,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8%

SCHD stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.