Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 327.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 234.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,151.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $68,369.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874 in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -466.58 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

