AppLovin Corporation $APP Position Cut by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,904 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 405,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162,317 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 251.3% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in AppLovin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,666,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $520.26 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.23 and a 200-day moving average of $469.95. The firm has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,954.44. This trade represents a 38.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

