15,348 Shares in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 100,262,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,259,000 after buying an additional 1,116,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,952,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,887,000 after acquiring an additional 983,172 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 1.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,969,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,321,000 after acquiring an additional 608,806 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor by 89.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avantor by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.55 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

