AppLovin Corporation $APP Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of AppLovin worth $245,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 146.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Down 0.1%

APP opened at $520.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $611.23 and a 200-day moving average of $469.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.