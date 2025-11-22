International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6,151.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after acquiring an additional 412,574 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.4%

IBM opened at $297.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.08. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

