WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

WillScot Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. WillScot has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $39.81.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The business had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,350 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,797 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at $145,392,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,126,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

