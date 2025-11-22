Tableaux LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,341,511,000 after purchasing an additional 802,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.59.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Mizuho raised Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

