12,009 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,961,000 after acquiring an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622,409 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 585,201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,486,000 after purchasing an additional 329,728 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL opened at $91.66 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

