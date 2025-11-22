Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.8333.

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

NYSE:AM opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The firm had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 33.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

