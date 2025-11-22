Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $14,340,706.56. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RYAN opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $754.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

