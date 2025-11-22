DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,914 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $5,831,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,403,000 after buying an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Get Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.