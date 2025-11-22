DNB Asset Management AS Buys 76,687 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,687 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 100,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $47,789,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,669,000 after acquiring an additional 724,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 26.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

