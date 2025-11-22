DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,872 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

