DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,415 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,713,332,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,890 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,692,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $521.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $681.33 and its 200 day moving average is $731.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,280. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

