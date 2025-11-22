Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,100 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $32.19 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

