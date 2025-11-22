26,500 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,831,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 496,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 395,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 367,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.30 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.85%.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Read More
