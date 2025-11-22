Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 16,716 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $19,761,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 549.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $315.10 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $419.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

