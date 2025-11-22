Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and traded as low as $18.64. Henkel AG & Co. shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 67,669 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HENKY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Henkel AG & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

