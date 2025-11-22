G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 125,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

