Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,753 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,412,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $36,511,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $24,374,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 216,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,975. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
