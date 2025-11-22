CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1667.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CommScope Trading Up 3.8%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. CommScope has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.43.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.57%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.