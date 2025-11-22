International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) & Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Financial Comparison

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and International Consolidated Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.53% 9.06% 3.25% International Consolidated Airlines Group 9.52% 84.18% 11.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion 1.99 $282.67 million $0.85 26.40 International Consolidated Airlines Group $34.74 billion 0.66 $2.96 billion $3.30 3.02

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and International Consolidated Airlines Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. International Consolidated Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion America Airports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corporacion America Airports and International Consolidated Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 1 0 5 0 2.67 International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 2 4 0 2.43

Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion America Airports is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Corporacion America Airports on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion America Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.