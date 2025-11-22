Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 15,100 NextNav Inc. $NN

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in NextNav by 2,376.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,732,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 715,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NextNav by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $7,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 760,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,000. This represents a 44.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 3,109.88% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NN shares. Wall Street Zen cut NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

