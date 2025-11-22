Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 119.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

