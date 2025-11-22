Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $267,000 in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 12,871.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after buying an additional 1,064,482 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $21,134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ACM Research by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $11,523,000. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ACM Research by 33.5% in the first quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 1,371,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 344,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,056. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,070. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $6,821,150. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $30.03 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

