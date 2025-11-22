Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Barclays downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $38,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $219,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

