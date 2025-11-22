Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 1,437 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,598,000 after purchasing an additional 409,466 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 260,218 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 5.8%

FBIN opened at $47.09 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

