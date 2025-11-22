186,600 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 306,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 298,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,197,491 shares in the company, valued at $46,553,164.83. This trade represents a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

