43,248 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. $AI Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $103,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Stock Performance

AI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,843.83. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 566,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $9,754,333.75. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 2,510,102 shares in the company, valued at $43,249,057.46. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,318,679 shares of company stock worth $39,674,373. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

