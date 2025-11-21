Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Issues Earnings Results

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.20%.
Sompo Stock Performance
Shares of Sompo stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sompo has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.
About Sompo
