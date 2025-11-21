Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Issues Earnings Results

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.20%.

Sompo Stock Performance

Shares of Sompo stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sompo has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.