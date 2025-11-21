Primecap Management Co. CA Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 125,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 773,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $75,588,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

