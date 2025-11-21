Head to Head Analysis: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Springview”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.60 billion 5.00 $264.90 million $6.99 26.54 Springview $6.45 million 0.69 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Springview.

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Springview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 19.08% 38.97% 17.14% Springview N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong World Industries and Springview, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 0 4 5 1 2.70 Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus target price of $207.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Springview.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Springview on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Springview

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

