Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.1250. Approximately 88,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 415,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFH has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $333,823.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,635,499.92. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,470,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 88,060 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 688,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.