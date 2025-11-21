D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.44 and last traded at $145.4420. 1,180,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,641,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 7.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.