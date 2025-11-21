Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.5850. Approximately 568,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,039,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 12.6%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $749.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 992,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 9,698.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.