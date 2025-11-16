Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,135,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,328. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

