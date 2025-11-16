Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.03 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

