Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 23,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average of $319.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

