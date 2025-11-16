Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 143,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $113,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.78. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

