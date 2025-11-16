SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLQT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 1,567,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,637. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.26.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.41%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,873.2% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,931,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 803,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 75.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 762,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 516,752 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 584,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 494,054 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

