Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as low as $12.59. Valhi shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 23,614 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.16). Valhi had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Valhi by 79.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valhi during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

