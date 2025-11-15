Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 11,452 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $299,562,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,052 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $71,287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,464 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.