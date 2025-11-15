Jorgen Vig Knudstorp Acquires 11,700 Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 14,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 124,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,855,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Georgetown University grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 84,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

