Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 252.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.30 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

