Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $312,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

