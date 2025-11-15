ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 118.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 509.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

NYSE:RL opened at $331.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.67 and its 200-day moving average is $293.99. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $342.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

