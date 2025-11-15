Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.7% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 449,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $217,811.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,093 shares of company stock valued at $447,792. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $58.06 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.