Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

