Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,331,290 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,321,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

AEM stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $76.38 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

